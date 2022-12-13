Russian TV channel reporter who was arrested near Kosovo released

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Zvezda TV reporter who was arrested earlier while on business near the border of Kosovo has already been released, the Russian television company wrote on its Telegram channel, saying the arrest was caused by some misunderstanding.

"The Zvezda reporter who was arrested in Serbia has been released, there was some misunderstanding between the two sides," the TV channel said in a statement.

Earlier, Zvezda said that its reporter had been arrested while on business in Raska on the border with Kosovo.