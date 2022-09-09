Church bells to be tolled across UK in memory of Elizabeth II

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. UK churches, cathedrals and chapels will toll their bells on Friday in memory of late Queen Elizabeth II, the Church of England said on its website.

"Church bells will be tolled across England tomorrow following the announcement of the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the statement says. "Parish churches, chapels and cathedrals are being encouraged to toll their bells and open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace."

"Guidance from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommends tolling bells for one hour from noon tomorrow," it says.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. Charles, 73, Prince of Wales - the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II - has become the new king of the United Kingdom. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.