Putin’s approval rating currently hovering above 80%, leading pollster says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has inched back slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 80.73% over the past week, according to a survey, published by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Friday.

The poll was conducted among 1,600 Russian adults on June 27 - July 3.

"Asked if they trust Putin, 80.7% of the respondents answered in the affirmative (down 0.3 percentage points over the past week). Thus, 77.8% approved of the president’s activities (down 0.2 p.p. over the past week)," the pollster said.

In addition, 51.3% of those polled (down 2 p.p.) approved of the Russian government’s work, while 51.2% (down 1 p.p.) approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors. At the same time, 62.2% of the respondents said they trusted Mishustin (down 0.7 p.p.).

The respondents also voiced their opinions of the leaders of the parliamentary parties. Thus, the approval rating of Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the CPRF (the Communist Party of the Russian Federation), stands at 29.9% (down 1 p.p. over the past week). Sergey Mironov, who heads the A Just Russia - For Truth party, earned the trust of 30% of those polled (down 2 p.p.), Alexey Nechayev, the leader of the New People party, has 7.6% (down 1.1 p.p.), and Leonid Slutsky, who heads LDPR (the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia) garnered 16.6% (up 0.8 p.p.).

The ruling United Russia party gained the support of 40.6% of the respondents (down 0.4 p.p. over the past week), the CPRF tallied 10.8% (down 0.3 p.p.), the New People party got 4.4% (down 0.5 p.p.), while LDPR garnered 7.8% (down 0.1 p.p.), and A Just Russia - for Truth got 5.3% (down 0.3 p.p.).