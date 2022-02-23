Azerbaijan’s president meets at TASS with editors-in-chief of major Russian media outlets

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyev, the country’s Vice President, held a meeting with editors-in-chief of the leading Russian media outlets at the TASS Club of Editors-in-Chief on Wednesday.

The participants in the meeting discussed details of the declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, which both leaders inked on Tuesday, February 22. Additionally, the president and the first lady answered questions about the current economic and political situation in the world, the pandemic and the reconstruction of Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s president and first lady along with TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov and other officials visited the exhibition titled ’30 Years of Russia-Azerbaijan Diplomatic Relations in images of TASS and AZERTAC’ outside the Russian news agency’s building in Moscow. The exhibition is a joint project of TASS and AZERTAC, Azerbaijan’s national news agency.

The exhibition displays about two dozens of photographs showing the modern period of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan, including political, economic, military, cultural and other areas.