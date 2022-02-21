No information about possible terrorist attacks in Russia came from US — FSB

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian intelligence agencies did not receive any information about possible terrorist attacks in Russian cities and on the border with Ukraine from the United States, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS, commenting on the US embassy’s warning for US nationals about possible attacks.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service points out that no such information of this kind has been received through cooperation channels from the United States’ FBI and CIA," the spokesperson said.

On February 20, the US embassy in Russia issued a warning for US nationals about the alleged threat of terrorist attacks on public places in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as along Russia’s border with Ukraine. US citizens commenting on the embassy’s tweet expressed doubt that the sources of such information were reliable. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wondered if the embassy had provided information about the threat of terrorist attacks to the Russian side.