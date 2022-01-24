Moscow court hands 8 Hizb ut-Tahrir terror cell members sentences ranging from 11-18 years

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. A Moscow court sentenced eight members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) to be incarcerated in a penal colony for 11 to 18 years, the Center for Public Relations of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday.

"The trial of eight members of the Moscow cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, who were recruiting residents of the capital’s region into the international terrorist organization and spreading the prohibited terrorist ideology containing calls for violently changing the constitutional order of the Russian Federation, has ended in Moscow. The Second Western District Military Court found two ringleaders and six active members guilty of committing crimes under parts 1 and 2 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code (Organization of a terrorist organization and participation in the activities of such an organization) and sentenced to 11 to 18 years' imprisonment to be served in a strict regime penal colony," the FSB said.

Intelligence officials noted that the illegal activities of the members of Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami’s Moscow cell were quashed between December 2019 and February 2020 through coordinated operational and investigative activities carried out by the Federal Security Service of Russia in Moscow and Tula.