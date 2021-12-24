Kremlin spokesman declined to say pandemic will end next year

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t risk assuring that the coronavirus pandemic will end next year.

When asked if the Kremlin expects the COVID-19 outbreak to end in 2022, he said it was impossible to predict and pointed to the spread of the Omicron variant in Europe and Russia.

The World Health Organization on November 26 assigned the Greek letter Omicron to coronavirus variant В.1.1.529 that was discovered in Southern Africa. The WHO stated the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which cause concern. The variant has been detected in more than 100 countries. Russia registered more than 40 Omicron cases, and some patients have already recovered and left hospitals, according to the sanitary watchdog.