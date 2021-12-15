Hainan Fashion Week: Chinese designers present their Spring/Summer collections

Sanya /China/, December 13. /TASS/. Chinese fashion brands presented their spring-summer collections at Hainan International Fashion Week 2021 in Sanya. The Hainan Daily reported that the show was held on the beach of a Hainan resort.

A young brand called DRAMAHAUS Theater showed images on the runway, which were united by the "Drama Girls Vacation" theme. The collection presented by the brand uses light, bright spring and summer colors, as well as soft and elegant materials, including silk. They even used gas.

The theme of Dafang Taifar's fashion show was called "Hiding on an Island." The brand showed a minimalist style, united by the concept of the unity of man and nature. According to the magazine, the company seeks to increase the lifecycle of its product through design, choice of materials and production process.

The organizers of Hainan Fashion Week hope to take "advantage of Sanya's geographical location to attract more domestic and foreign brands to hold new product launches here in winter," the newspaper said.

Leading designers, critics and other haute couture specialists, as well as representatives of luxury brand promotion companies, have come to Sanya for the cultural events. The city will host six fashion shows from December 11 to 15.