Russia’s investigative agency boasts record of cracking over 9,000 unsolved murder cases

Over the entire period of its existence, the Investigative Committee has cracked over 90,000 then unsolved crimes, chairman of the committee Alexander Bastrykin revealed

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has solved over 90,000 crimes throughout the years it has functioned, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told TASS on Wednesday.

"Over the entire period of its existence, the Investigative Committee has cracked over 90,000 then unsolved crimes, including 9,000 murders. Credit here goes to our investigators, criminal law specialists, experts and operatives of the Interior Ministry and the FSB [Federal Security Service] of Russia]," Bastrykin said.

Upon its inception in 2007, the Investigative Committee received over 208,000 unsolved criminal cases that lingered for years from prosecutors, he specified.

"However, compared to 2006 when investigators of the Prosecutor’s Office cracked 1,454 unsolved crimes, detectives from the Russian Investigative Committee now crack over 5,000 such unsolved criminal offences annually," Bastrykin said.

Criminal cases
