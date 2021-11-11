Introducing QR-codes for public transport will help fight pandemic — scientist

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry Alexander Gintsburg has supported the idea of introducing QR-codes in public places and transportation, RBC reported on Thursday.

"This measure is effective, we saw the proof of this in the summer as exemplified in Moscow when mass vaccination began after the introduction of QR-codes. If the codes are introduced at the legislative level, this will be wonderful," he told the media outlet.

The scientist noted that this measure would positively impact the suppression of the circulation of the existing coronavirus Delta strain and would help prevent the spread of new strains. He also pointed out the need to combat websites selling fake vaccination certificates both by blocking them and by introducing administrative or criminal liability on the site owners.

Earlier, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that together with relevant agencies they are working on draft legislation on introducing mandatory QR-codes in cafes, transportation and stores.