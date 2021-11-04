Almost 4.5mln people in Moscow receive both doses of vaccine - mayor

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. About 4.5 million Moscow residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Moscow City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"To date, this figure (the number of the double vaccinated against COVID-19 - TASS) is nearing 4.5 million, but it is relative, as some Moscow residents get vaccinated in other regions, and in the Moscow Region. The trend is not bad, in general. I wish it would remain the same. Everyone should realize that in spite of stabilization in incidence rates, the level is very high. [People] must take care of themselves and get vaccinated, but not hope for the chance," Sobyanin said in an interview aired on Rossiya-1 channel on Thursday.

The press service of the Moscow Mayor’s office and the city government told TASS that as of November 3, a total of 5.25 million people have received the first jab, and of those, 4.41 million are double vaccinated.

Moscow has opened 300 vaccination centers. Among them, 100 operate at municipal outpatient clinics, seven at public services centers, 154 at private clinics, 27 at shopping centers and others in popular urban locations.

Moscow has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia. To date, 1,843,362 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Russian capital. Of those, 6,305 were reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,618,624 patients have recovered. The death toll is 31,728. According to updates of the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, 5,006,956 people have been fully vaccinated in the Russian capital. Herd immunity stands at 62.