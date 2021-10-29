Court hands down long-term jail terms to Crimean terror cell’s members

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 29. /TASS/. The Southern District Military Court handed down prison terms ranging from 12 to 17 years to four members of a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) that operated in Crimea, the court’s press office reported on Friday.

As the court found, a local resident of Bakhchisaray, Seitumer Seitumerov, and another individual set up a cell of the terror organization in 2017. Osman Seitumerov, Rustem Seitmemetov and Amet Suleimanov also participated in the terrorist cell’s activity. They encouraged local residents to take part in the terrorist organization’s activity, carried out clandestine anti-constitutional work and held conspirational meetings of its members to study the ideology, and also spread the group’s ideas and recruited new members.

"The court found the suspects guilty and handed down the following imprisonment terms: 17 years in a high-security penal colony for S. Sh. Seitumerov with the first 3.5 years in prison, 14 years in a high-security penal colony for O. Sh. Seitumerov with the first 3.5 years in prison, 13 years in a high-security penal colony for Seitmemetov with the first 3.5 years in prison and 12 years in a strict penal colony for Suleimanov with the first 3.5 years in jail," the court’s spokesman said.

The convicts did not plead guilty. The verdict has not yet entered into legal force and may be appealed against, the court added.