Latvia goes into coronavirus lockdown for four weeks

RIGA, October 18. /TASS/. Latvia will go into strict lockdown for four weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karnis said on Monday.

"Latvia imposes strict coronavirus restrictions, or a lockdown, for four weeks from Thursday, October 21 to November 15," he said, adding that most shops, entertainment facilities and educational institutions will be closed.

The decision passed by the crisis management council is yet to be endorsed by the government.