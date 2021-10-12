Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan

HAIKOU, October 12. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities formally established the National Rainforest Park in the southern province of Hainan, reports Xinhua.

Prior to the official establishment of the national forest park, the green area of ​​Hainan had the status of a pilot National Rainforest Park zone.

The Hainan forest park is home to over 3,600 species of wild vascular plants and 540 species of vertebrates. Some of them can be found exclusively on the Island of Hainan, in particular, the Hainan gibbon. Today, 35 individuals of this species of monkeys live in Hainan's rainforests, and their number is constantly increasing.

Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island. The green area covers over 4,400 square kilometers, which is about 14% of the province's area.

In April 2019, the Tropical Forest National Park Authority was established in Hainan to develop a regional ecological culture based on the province's tropical and evergreen broadleaf forests.

Chinese experts assessed the ecological indicators of the Tropical Forest National Park and combined the data into a single formalized indicator — Gross Ecosystem Product (GEP). In September 2021, they published the result of their calculations for 2019, then the gross product of the ecosystem of the Hainan forest park amounted to 204.5 billion yuan ($ 31.7 billion).