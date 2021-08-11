Navalny’s defense appeals against conversion of his suspended sentence

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Alexey Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev has submitted a cassation appeal against the decision of Moscow’s district court to convert the blogger’s suspended sentence to a prison term over the Yves Rocher criminal case. As the Second Court of Cassation told TASS on Wednesday, the appeal was submitted but hasn’t been accepted yet.

"The court received the cassation appeal from his lawyer Vadim Kobzev in the interests of the convicted Alexey Navalny. After a judge studies the case materials, a subsequent decision will be made with regards to the appeal," a source in the court said.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court converted Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to 3 years and 6 months in a medium-security prison for repeated violations of the terms of his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case. Three weeks later, Moscow’s city court upheld the decision and counted the time served under house arrest towards the prison term. The blogger is serving his sentence at Penal Colony №2 in Pokrov in the Vladimir Region.