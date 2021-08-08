{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

Expert: 10 times less virus particles needed to get infected with Delta coronavirus strain

The Delta variant is transmitted from an infected organism to a non-infected one much quicker, director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov said
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is much more transmissible than the original Wuhan variant because it takes ten times less virus particles to catch the infection, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, said on Sunday.

"We have found [in the course of the study] that the virus quantity sufficient to infect an animal is ten times less. The Delta variant is transmitted from an infected organism to a non-infected one much quicker," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The coronavirus strain that is referred to as the Delta variant was first registered in India in October 2020. According to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, this variant is capable of infecting people who have been vaccinated with the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines used in India. The Delta Plus strain is believed to be even more contagious.

