Russia’s vaccination rate up 1.8 times in a week, says official

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s vaccination rate has nearly doubled in the past week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated on Wednesday.

"I would like to note that in the past week, the average vaccination rate in the Russian Federation has gone up over 1.8 times," she said during a session between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

According to Golikova, so far, 18.5 mln people in Russia have received both components of the vaccine. "As of this morning, nearly 27 mln people have been vaccinated with the first component. Out of this number, 18.5 mln people have received both components. The regions currently leading in terms of vaccination are: the Chechen Republic, Moscow, and the Moscow Region, the Tula Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Kemerovo, Sakhalin, Lipetsk, and Belgorod Regions," she said.

The deputy PM added that the Republic of Dagestan is in the direst situation so far. "Our colleagues assured us that the situation is under control, that they will scale up vaccination, however, the figures reflecting the development of the epidemiological process and the infection rate worry us," she noted.

Golikova added that the Russian government is concerned over the vaccination rate in the Kostroma Region, Transbaikal Region, the Komi Republic, the Kurgan and Tambov Regions, and several other regions of the country.