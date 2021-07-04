Russia reports over 25,000 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since Jan. 2

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 25,142 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,610,941, a new high since January 2, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.45%.

Some 2,696 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 1,784 in St. Petersburg, 432 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 359 in the Voronezh Region and 335 in the Trans-Baikal Region.

Currently, 404,115 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia confirmed 663 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 697 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 137,925.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.46%, according to the crisis center.

Some 104 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 26 in the Irkutsk Region, 24 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 23 in the Republic of Buryatia and 22 in the Krasnodar Region.

Some 15,484 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 5,068,901.

The share of recovered patients dropped to 90.3% of the total case tally.

Some 1,889 patients were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region, 1,151 in St. Petersburg, 352 in the Voronezh Region, 311 in the Bryansk Region, 294 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow confirmed 7,624 COVID-19 cases over the past day versus 7,446 a day earlier, and the total caseload in the Russian capital reached 1,387,775, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.

In relative terms, number of COVID-19 cases grew by 0.55%.

Over the past day, Moscow registered 111 COVID-19 deaths versus 116 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 22,895, according to the crisis center.

The number of recoveries rose by 5,747 over the past day to 1,182,540. Currently, 182,340 people are undergoing treatment in the city.

Record COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 4,643 over the past day, a new high since the start of the pandemic, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The previous record high of 3,921 COVID-19 deaths was confirmed a week ago. The mortality rate remained nearly unchanged since last Sunday - 2.44% versus 2.46%.

Moscow registered 809 COVID-19 deaths over the past week, nearly a quarter more than the previous record high figure reached a week ago. The mortality rate in the city has remained at 1.65% over ten days.

On June 29-July 5, 2020 Russia registered 1,088 COVID-19 deaths, including 215 in Moscow.

Incidence rate

Russia’s COVID-19 incidence rate keeps growing - on June 28-July 4, the country registered 159,650 cases versus 134,465 on June 21-27. The coronavirus spread rate declined: a week ago the number of new cases exceeded the figures of the previous seven days by 24%, and now by less than 19%.

Meanwhile, in Moscow, which remains the epicenter of the epidemic, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week for the first time since May decreased: over the past seven days the crisis center registered 48,838 cases versus 52,367 in the previous week.

The number of recoveries climbed by 112,187, 29.3% more than a week ago. Despite this, the number of the so-called active cases or patients who are undergoing treatment now, has been on the rise in Moscow and in Russia in general. Some 182,340 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow, and 404,115 in Russia, a record high since February 12.