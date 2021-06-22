Caterers ask Moscow authorities to explain QR codes for checking vaccination

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Boris Titov, Russia's Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs' Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, asked the Moscow government to explain in detail the requirements for checking QR codes from visitors of cafes, restaurants and other public places.

"So far, entrepreneurs have a lot of unanswered questions - specifically on the procedure. Let's hope that the Moscow government will soon explain in detail how restaurateurs, owners of cinemas and concert halls comply with the requirements for the availability of QR codes. In my opinion, it is unreasonable to rely on fines only - the authorities and business should fight the disease together," he told reporters.

According to him, the morbidity data forces the authorities "to intervene more and more deeply in business processes, and, of course, this does not make it easy for entrepreneurs." "In this situation, it is very important that the parties listen to each other. Because business has repeatedly said that it is ready to comply with sanitary requirements, this is better than closing. But officials should not only lower bans and restrictions, but also explain how to work in new conditions — down to the smallest details," Titov concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that the Moscow government has obliged restaurants and cafes to create a system to use QR codes to check if visitors have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Catering enterprises that do not fulfill this requirement will be able to offer take-aways or delivery.