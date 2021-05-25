Russia records 7,884 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia has registered 7,884 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,017,795 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.16%. The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Republic of Tuva (0.03%).

In the past 24-hour period, 844 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 734 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 190 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 148 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 138 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.