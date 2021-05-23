Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surpasses 5 mln since start of pandemic - crisis center

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,951 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,001,505, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The number of new cases grew by 0.18% in relative terms.

Some 7,297 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia over the past day, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,617,762.

The share of recovered patients remained at 92.3% of the total case tally, according to the crisis center.

Russia registered 357 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 386 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 118,482.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.37%, according to the crisis center.