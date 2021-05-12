Russia reports over 8,200 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally climbed by 8,217 over the past day, reaching 4,905,059, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.17%.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Republic of Altai, in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%) and the Tuva Republic (0.03%).

Over the past day, 2,718 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 734 in St. Petersburg, 642 in the Moscow Region, 201 in the Rostov Region, 131 in the Voronezh Region and 121 in the Irkutsk Region.

Currently, 272,199 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia has documented 8,614 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,518,529, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of recovered patients has remained at 92.1% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 2,394 recoveries were documented in Moscow, 933 in St. Petersburg, 585 in the Moscow Region, 205 in the Pskov Region, 192 in Crimea and 182 in the Saratov Region.

Fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 355 compared to 329 the day before. In all, 114,331 patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.33%.

Over the past 24 hours, 39 fatalities have been registered in St. Petersburg, 15 - in the Samara and Rostov regions each, 13 fatalities - in the Leningrad Region and 12 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions each.