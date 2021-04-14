Russian Health Ministry permits cancer patients to take part in coronavirus vaccine trials

Earlier, Tatyana Kusaiko, the deputy chair of the social policy committee of the Federation Council (Russian parliament’s upper chamber), sent a request to Health Minsiter Mikhail Murashko, asking him to provide information about studies into the vaccines’ safety for cancer patients.

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Volunteers diagnosed with cancer can take part in phase three clinical trials of two Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, to help assess their efficacy and safety for oncology patients, according to a document obtained by TASS.

The Health Ministry’s official response, obtained by TASS, reads: "While studying vaccines based on traditional and relatively well-studied technologies (such as whole-virion inactivated refined vaccine or a vaccine based on synthetic peptide antigens of the coronavirus), volunteers with cancer can take part in clinical trials. At present, Phase 3 clinical trials of EpiVacCorona and CoviVac are under way, and oncology patients can take part in those trials," reads the reply, signed by Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev.

Director General of the National Medical Research Center of Radiology Andrei Kaprin said in early April that patients with oncological diseases need to be vaccinated against coronavirus, but prior to that they must consult their doctor. Previously, Kaprin told TASS that specialists from his research center together with scientists from the Gamaleya Center had worked out a general plan and description of the methods of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine on cancer patients. According to him, research will take six to seven months.

Russia was the first in the world to register an anti-coronavirus vaccine on August 11, 2020. The jab, developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, was dubbed Sputnik V. It is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.

Russia currently has three registered coronavirus vaccines, Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac. All three vaccines require two doses to be administered.