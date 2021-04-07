Slew of requests for EpiVacCorona vaccine come in from abroad, expert says

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s center Vector has received many requests already for the anti-coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona from abroad and such messages keep pouring in, but providing enough doses of the vaccine for Russians remains a priority, the chief of Vector’s Yekaterinburg Research Institute of Viral Infections, Alexander Semyonov, said on the Vesti FM radio station on Wednesday.

"There have been many requests but our priority is to produce enough vaccines for the citizens of Russia and allied countries. Then we will give thought to meeting foreign requests. We have quite a few of them," he stressed.

EpiVacCorona, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector under the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, was a second vaccine to have been certified in Russia. This happened on October 14, 2020. About one month later the developers were allowed to carry out post-registration research, including tests in aged people.