Russia’s coronavirus situation is stabilizing, expert says

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The COVID-19 epidemiological process in Russia is at the stabilization phase now with a downward trend, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov told TASS.

"Currently, the epidemiological process is at the stabilization phase with downward trend," Gorelov said. According to Gorelov, a number of factors contributed to this, including observing preventive measures and boosting vaccination.

Thanks to vaccination, herd immunity is gradually rising. Besides, some citizens have acquired immunity naturally. "The suggestion is also true that the coronavirus infection will become seasonal when the incidence rate rises in autumn and winter and drops during the warm time of the year," the expert said.

On Tuesday, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center confirmed 1,066 new COVID-19 cases in Moscow, a record low since September 24.

Since the start of coronavirus pandemic nearly 117.2 mln people have contracted coronavirus worldwide, and more than 3 mln have died. To date, 4,342,474 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,932,177 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 89,809 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.