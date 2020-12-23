Crimea reports new weekly high of coronavirus deaths

SIMFEROPOL, December 23. /TASS/. As many as 53 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Crimea in the past week, head of the Russian sanitary watchdog in Crimea and Sevastopol Natalya Penkovskaya said at a meeting of the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center on Wednesday.
"As many as 53 coronavirus deaths were recorded in the past week, which is a new weekly high. I would like to point out that 144 fatalities have been recorded in December, compared to 75 deaths in October and 155 in November," she pointed out.
Penkovskaya added that half of the deceased weren't from at-risk groups.
Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov wrote on VKontakte earlier that 353 new coronavirus cases had been identified in the region in the previous 24 hours. Crimea’s case tally has exceeded 22,100, while the number of recoveries is nearing 17,000.
The vaccination of medical workers kicked off in the Crimean city of Simferopol on Tuesday. The first 500 doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Crimea on December 8. A mass vaccination campaign is expected to begin in the region in January.