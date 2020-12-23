Crimea reports new weekly high of coronavirus deaths

SIMFEROPOL, December 23. /TASS/. As many as 53 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Crimea in the past week, head of the Russian sanitary watchdog in Crimea and Sevastopol Natalya Penkovskaya said at a meeting of the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center on Wednesday.

"As many as 53 coronavirus deaths were recorded in the past week, which is a new weekly high. I would like to point out that 144 fatalities have been recorded in December, compared to 75 deaths in October and 155 in November," she pointed out.