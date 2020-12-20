Vucic eyes launching production of Russian coronavirus vaccine in Serbia

BELGRADE, December 20. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expects that it is possible to launch joint production of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Serbia.

"I believe that there is such a prospect [of joint production of Sputnik V vaccine] and we spoke about this with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov]. If all indicators are good, and now they are positive, I believe this is possible in Serbia," the Serbian leader stressed on Sunday during his visit to a new hospital for coronavirus patients in Krusevac.

"The Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing studies [in Serbia’s Medicines Agency]. We received some documents on the first and second phases and we are waiting for documents on the third phase. I was informed that people from our Medicines Agency are very satisfied by quality. We plan on carrying out vaccination as soon as possible and we wish you in Russia to get rid of the coronavirus as soon as possible, like we are doing so in Serbia," Vucic said.

On November 12, Vucic announced that Serbia had agreed on purchasing 1.8 mln doses of US-German Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX program.

On December 4, Vucic announced that the first 20 doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Serbia. Serbian specialists will study the medication and will later take a decision whether it could be used for vaccinating citizens.

Earlier, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced that Belgrade was interested in launching joint production of the coronavirus vaccine.