Vladimir Putin names betrayal as worst sin ever

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President named betrayal as the worst possible sin during his annual press conference Thursday.

Speaking about the case of journalist Ivan Safronov, charged with treason, Putin noted that "the worst sin ever […] is betrayal."

"Handing over classified information to a foreign intelligence service is betrayal. And I understand that this may sound bad for people who trusted him, keeps trusting and generally treat him well. I feel sorry for you," Putin said.

The former reporter of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers, Roscosmos CEO aide Ivan Safronov was apprehended and arrested on July 7. He was charged with treason, but he denies all charges. According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), Safronov was recruited by the Czech intelligence in 2012, and completed his mission in 2017. His allegedly gathered and relayed information about military-technical cooperation with African countries and Russian military activities in the Middle East.

In July, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told TASS that Safronov had no access to classified information during his work in the state corporation.