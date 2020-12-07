COVID-19 situation in Moscow remains complex, says Mayor

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in the capital remains tense, an increase in all the basic parameters is observed, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at the State Coordination Council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation on Monday.

"The situation remains tense. We see an increase in all the basic parameters of the continued COVID pandemic," the mayor said.

At the same time, he noted that the healthcare system in Moscow is functioning steadily.