COVID-19 situation in Moscow remains complex, says Mayor

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in the capital remains tense, an increase in all the basic parameters is observed, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at the State Coordination Council to control the coronavirus incidence in the Russian Federation on Monday.
"The situation remains tense. We see an increase in all the basic parameters of the continued COVID pandemic," the mayor said.
At the same time, he noted that the healthcare system in Moscow is functioning steadily.
"About 5,000 hospital beds have been reserved for the coronavirus patients. This is a sufficient safety margin in order to be confident that in the next weeks, months, we will ensure the necessary accessibility of all medical aid without significant changes in scheduled and emergency care. However, inoculation today is the main direction and the solution to the problem we’ve been occupied with for almost 9-10 months," the mayor concluded.
Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of the coronavirus infections. In all, 654,841 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, including 7,279 over the past 24 hours. Some 495,871 patients have recovered, 9,425 patients died.