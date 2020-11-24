Putin cannot volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trials as president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be among the volunteers who got vaccinated against COVID-19 until the end of the clinical trials, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We haven’t started mass vaccination yet. And, of course, the head of state cannot take part in vaccination as a volunteer," the spokesman explained when asked why the Russian leader has not got a shot of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine so far.

"The president cannot use an uncertified vaccine," Peskov noted. "All the procedures are about to conclude, and then, if he finds it necessary, he will inform you," the spokesman stated.