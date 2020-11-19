Record high 463 COVID-19 fatalities registered in Russia over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours has increased by 463 compared to 456 the day before, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 34,850 COVID-19 patients died, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at the level of 1.73%.

Over the past 24 hours, 73 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 72 - in St. Petersburg, 19 fatalities in the Voronezh Region, 18 - in the Rostov Region, 17 fatalities in the Irkutsk Region, 16 - in the Moscow Region, and 15 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region.