Great Norilsk Expedition experts plan to finalize lab tests by November

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Laboratory tests at institutes, participating in the Great Norilsk Expedition, are completed by about 70% and will be finalized by November, leader of the expedition’s field stage Nikolai Yurkevich of the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics told TASS.

“We have results on the geo-chemical structures of soils, plants and water,” he said. “Now, we will bring all results together to see disruptions or natural processes. We have tested about 70% of the materials. I believe, by end of October we will complete the work.”

He stressed, the scientists would finalize tests at laboratories – they will receive the data, which later on experts would process and analyze.

Earlier, the scientist said the Trofimuk Institute of Petroleum Geology and Geophysics of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch would put together all the data and would work on a complex report. The report may be presented in December, he added.

Expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale examination of the area. Scientists will use the expedition’s results to present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points were watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya, and Lake Pyasino. In August, experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch collected samples of soils, plants and sediments. Presently, they continue tests at the institutes’ labs.