Sputnik V vaccine may be placed on market in Russia in late October — health minister

ORENBURG, October 5. /TASS/. It is planned to place the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine on the mass market in Russia in late October or early November, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"Two more big enterprises are currently adapting their technologies for the production of the vaccine. So, we plan to place it on the market in late October or early November," he said.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines. According to the Russian Health Ministry, these vaccines have proved their ability to form lasting immunity for a period of up to two years.

CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said earlier Russia had received orders for exports of one billion vaccine doses from 20 countries.