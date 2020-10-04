Germany’s first statue of Gorbachev unveiled in Rosslau

BERLIN, October 4. /TASS/. A monument to first Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was unveiled on Saturday in the German town of Rosslau, in Saxony-Anhalt, on the 30th anniversary of Germany’s unification.

According to the town’s administration, it is the first such monument in Germany to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, "whose actions created conditions for perestroika and glasnost and allowed the peaceful revolution in Germany to happen in 1989, with subsequent German reunification in 1990."

The full-size statue, set up in front of the Rosslau City Hall, was designed by well-known German sculptor Bernd Gobel from Halle. Funds for the project were raised by Rosslau residents.

Mikhail Gorbachev is a prominent Russian politician and statesman. He was the last Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1985-1991) and the first and only President of the Soviet Union (1990-1991). He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.