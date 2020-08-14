Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Another 5,065 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 912,823, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

Data on Russian COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials to be published in the coming days

According to its data, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.6% for thirteen days in a row.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region (0.0%), the Nenets autonomous region (0.0%), the Smolensk region (0.2%), the Moscow region (0.2%), North Ossetia (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), Tuva (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), Karachay-Cherkessia (0.3%), the Trans-Baikal region (0.3%) and Chechnya (0.3%).

Another 688 cases were recorded in Moscow, 159 in St. Petersburg, 156 in the Moscow region, 154 in the Sverdlovsk region and 130 in the Stavropol region.

A total of 174,361 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Russia.