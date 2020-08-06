Russian Emergencies Ministry sends another plane to Beirut

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft carrying the ministry’s experts has departed for Beirut, a spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

"An Il-76 plane, which returned from Lebanon the night before, has once again left for Beirut, carrying rescue workers from the Centrospas group and special equipment," the spokesperson said. This is the fourth flight heading to Lebanon to help deal with the aftermath of Tuesday’s explosion.

Over 100 Russian rescue workers and doctors have already arrived in Beirut. In addition, Russia has delivered a 50-bed makeshift hospital to the country that will be deployed at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Stadium.

A powerful blast rocked the Lebanese capital’s port area on August 4. Shockwaves from the explosion destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. Local authorities say that the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, seized by customs officials in 2014.

According to the latest data, the explosion killed 137 people and left about 5,000 injured, while dozens are missing. A two-week state of emergency has been declared in Beirut.