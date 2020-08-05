Lebanese authorities deny rumors about Israel’s possible role in Beirut blast

BEIRUT, August 5./TASS/. Lebanese authorities categorially dismissed on Wednesday rumors about subversive action or an Israeli trace in a powerful blast in Beirut on Tuesday.

Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi dismissed the possibility of Israel’s role in the tragedy, Lebanon 24 television reported. Commenting on journalists’ saying that people had seen Israeli planes shortly before the blast, he said "You know, there is such a thing as fake news".

According to LBCI television, the army command also denied allegations about premeditated detonation, calling them false rumors in a communique and asking to wait for the official results of the probe in the blast.

The interior minister pledged that the probe would be transparent and would take five days.

Shortly after the blast rocked the port area of Beirut, Arab users of social networking systems engaged in active discussion of Israel’s possible involvement in the tragedy, coming up with numerous conspiracy theories.