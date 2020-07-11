US Jury finds Russian cybercrime suspect Nikulin guilty on all counts

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. The jury at the US District Court for the Northern District of California found Russian citizen Yevgeny Nikulin gulty on nine counts of cybercrime, according to a live broadcast of the court session via Zoom.

The judge said it was a unanimous decision and read out the verdict.

According to the verdict, the jury cleared Nikulin of two criminal episodes mentioned in two counts. However, he was still found guilty on those counts.

The date of the sentencing is yet unknown.

The trial of Nikulin, accused of cybercrimes in the US, began in San Francisco on March 9, but it was suspended on March 16 due to the spread of coronavirus. The US authorities hold Nikulin responsible for a number of crimes, including hacking into computer systems and theft of personal data. He was detained in Prague on October 5, 2016. In November 2016, a request for Nikulin’s extradition was lodged by Russia, where he is accused of stealing $3,400 through the Internet in 2009.

The Czech Republic on March 31 confirmed that Nikulin was extradited to the United States. On the same day he faced a court in San Francisco to plead not guilty.