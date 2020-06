Over 15 mln tests for COVID-19 held in Russia

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 8,246 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, the lowest daily increase since May 1, coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists Monday.

The daily growth rate was 1.6% versus 1.7% one day earlier. A total of 537,210 people contracted the infection in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic.