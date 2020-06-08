Twitter account of Iranian embassy in Russia still blocked

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Twitter has not yet unblocked the account of the Iranian embassy in Russia, despite numerous requests, an embassy spokesperson told TASS on Monday.

"We have sent numerous requests to the company after the account was blocked. But, as of today, it is still blocked," the interlocutor said, adding that the situation is being tackled by the Iranian Foreign Ministry as Twitter has blocked the accounts of Iranian embassies in a range of other countries.

Iran’s embassy in Moscow said earlier that Twitter had blocked its account, as well as accounts of Iran’s embassies in a number of other countries on May 22, Jerusalem Day, marked in the Muslim world.