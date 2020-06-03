Russian healthcare poised for possible second wave of coronavirus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian healthcare will cope with the second wave of the coronavirus spread if it comes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Specialists are calculating the possibility of such a wave. Some discuss it with a lower degree of certainty, others with a higher [degree of certainty]," the spokesman said.

He underscored that "[Russia’s] healthcare infrastructure is being maintained at a state that is ready to respond to any challenge," adding that "the efficiency of the infrastructure established to fight the coronavirus and prevent an overload was repeatedly proven."

"Currently, we are in the middle of a gradual and constant process of withdrawing restrictions [introduced over the coronavirus]," Peskov said. "It is gradual, not instant, but still more and more restrictions are being withdrawn," the spokesman said.

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Health Ministry to be braced for a possible second wave of the coronavirus, adding that it might come in October, November or early December.