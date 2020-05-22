Putin orders Health Ministry to brace for second coronavirus wave

He supported an initiative to start preparations to fully reopen medical facilities once the pandemic is over.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry needs to brace for a second coronavirus wave in October and November, President Vladimir Putin said during an online meeting on the coronavirus situation in the country on Friday.

"I would like to draw the attention of our colleagues, first and foremost, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, to the need to be prepared that while easing the restrictions we have been living under we should think about a second wave, which, according to experts, may come in the fall, in October and November," the president pointed out.

Experts earlier told TASS that Russia could face a second wave of the coronavirus after the pandemic had passed its peak in other countries. According to experts, vaccination and extended restrictions can help prevent it from happening.

To date, a total of 326,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 99,825 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,249 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.