Second COVID-19 incidence wave to begin in late summer or later, experts say

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 in Russia is possible after it peaks in other countries. According to the experts questioned by TASS, it could be avoided by mass vaccination and retention of restrictive measures.

"So far, I see no signs of the second wave. If we are to expect it, it will happen when the second wave peaks in other countries. For example, in China, the [second] wave peak will happen around June. So. theoretically, some major incidence growth may happen in our country in late July or August," says Yevgeny Timakov, and infectologist and a vaccinologist.

He also noted that it is too early to withdraw restriction in Russia.

"If people keep social distance and adhere to the mask regime in public places, then the number of people, susceptible [to the infection] and the number of transmissions will be significantly smaller. Masks decrease the viral threat multifold: the threat from people without symptoms of from possible virus carriers. Therefore, if the mask regime stays, everything will stay at the minimum," Timakov added.

Alexander Ginzburg, director of the Health Ministry’s Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, underscored the immense importance of vaccination.

"If we begin a blanket immunization somewhere around September or October - that is, before the next incidence wave begins, then we will be able to break this wave," he told TASS.

Earlier, the World Health Organization Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said that the restrictive measures imposed over the pandemic should be withdrawn gradually. She underscored that the world may enter the second wave of the disease.