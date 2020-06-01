COVID incidence rate in Russia down by 13 times

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus incidence rate in Russia has decreased by 13 times after lockdowns were imposed and now is about two percent a day, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"After restrictive measures were imposed, the incidence rate has decreased by an average of 13 times by now and is around two percent. Moreover, the coronavirus spread coefficient, an index showing how many people contract a disease from an infected person before his or her isolation, has gone down three-fold in the several recent weeks. It has been less than 1 in the two recent weeks whereas it used to be more than 3," she said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.