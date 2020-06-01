No mandatory good health statements be required to enter Italy, says Italian ambassador

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Italy has no plans to impose obligatory statements of good health for those entering the country, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said on Monday during an online briefing dedicated to Republic Day marked in Italy on June 2.

"As of today, we have no plans to impose any entry restrictions. No health certificates are requires," he said. "Naturally, precautions will be taken, with special control upon arrival. But we are not going to complicate visa issuance procedures."

According to the Italian ambassador, no extra visa requirements will be imposed for Russian nationals. "The procedure remains as it is. We will do our best to the visa issuance process. And we are ready to resume the work any time," he explained.