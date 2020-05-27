Putin: coronavirus situation stabilizing in Moscow and across Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 27. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus spread in Moscow and across Russia is gradually stabilizing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday.

"The situation in Moscow and across the country as a whole is, indeed, stabilizing. Compared to the peak levels in early May, the number of identified coronavirus cases has halved while the volumes of tests are constantly growing," Putin said.