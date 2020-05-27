Putin: coronavirus situation stabilizing in Moscow and across Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 27. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus spread in Moscow and across Russia is gradually stabilizing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday.
"The situation in Moscow and across the country as a whole is, indeed, stabilizing. Compared to the peak levels in early May, the number of identified coronavirus cases has halved while the volumes of tests are constantly growing," Putin said.
According to the president, Moscow managed to avert the worst coronavirus spread scenarios.
The head of state noted that the city created significant reserves of medical equipment and drugs," which, by the way, […] other world megalopolises did not."
"You made it having the worst case scenario in mind. Fortunately, these scenarios have obviously been averted," Putin said.