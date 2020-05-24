Russia managed to avoid pessimistic scenarios of COVID situation - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Neither of the pessimistic scenarios of the coronavirus pandemic development in Russia has turned to be true and the country’s public health system has managed to cope with the situation, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"We are seeing a gradual reduction in terms of daily tally (of newly confirmed coronavirus cases - TASS). What we can say today is that neither of the ‘horrifying’ forecasts has turned to be true," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "We have managed to prevent an outburst, we have managed to prevent an overload on medical organizations and the public health system. Our efforst have worked. It is obvious that we are beginning to get rid of the infection. We see it", - Popova said.

She stressed that all the measures taken by the Russian government to curb the infection spread have worked. "It is important now to ease these measures with care and without haste. And we are doing it this way. We should not yield to euphoria. The measures have worked to protect the bulk of the population from this virus. The number of those infected in Russia is relatively small, one of the lowest in the world in terms of the percentage," she added.

To date, a total of 344,481 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 113,299 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,541 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.