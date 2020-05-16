Russia begins withdrawal of military personnel sent to Serbia to fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia has begun to withdraw from Serbia its military servicemen who helped fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, three planes "will transport more than 40 military servicemen and four units of special military equipment to Russia."

The Defense Ministry noted that the first convoy with military personnel and equipment was on its way to Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade.

Russian military servicemen have been in Serbia since early April, where, at the request of the local government, they disinfected infrastructure facilities and helped local doctors treat coronavirus patients. Russian military doctors and virologists of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops worked in the country.

Shortly before, the last group of military servicemen who provided assistance in the fight against coronavirus in Italy returned to Russia. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said that Russian military servicemen continued to provide assistance to Armenia.