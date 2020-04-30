WHO envoy says COVID-19 drugs tested now prove ineffective

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The anti-coronavirus treatment currently tested has proved to be ineffective in treating patients and can help only in some cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

"A group of independent scientists has virtually confirmed to the WHO that no drugs that are being tested now have yielded any serious effect on the treatment’s results. But in some cases these drugs help," Vujnovic said.

The envoy explained that one of projects of the Solidarity program overseen by the UN health agency is aimed at searching for a drug that could successfully combat diseases caused by the coronavirus. Russia could also join the program, she noted.

"Now more than 100 countries have joined the program and Russia is joining it. Patients above 18 will be selected to take part. One of four protocols of drugs will be tested on them, which are currently used in the world. There is one new experimental treatment that will be also used," Vujnovic said.

The Solidarity program is aimed at developing an effective anti-coronavirus vaccine. At least 70 countries have confirmed participation in it. According to the WHO plans, the program should help reduce the time of clinical trials of the vaccine, which usually take at least several months, by five times due to the global database of research results. Adult patients with COVID-19 in hospitals can take part in these tests.