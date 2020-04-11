Russia hopes coronavirus situation in US will reverse, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Russian side feels sorry for the US and hopes that the country will cope with the coronavirus crisis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Bolshaya Igra (Great Game) show.

"We all feel very sorry for the Americans due to the ongoing situation and hope that the Americans will have enough strength and energy to cope with the current crisis," he said.

According to the latest figures provided by Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 500,399. The death toll has climbed to 18,693, while 28,837 people have recovered. The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.